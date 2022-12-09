Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.30 (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 2% against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $303.39 million and $19.80 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001978 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.16 or 0.05543176 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00506059 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.21 or 0.30248643 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars.
