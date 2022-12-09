Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.54. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 58.20% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.