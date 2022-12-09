Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Down 2%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.49. 82,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 88,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQ. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Equillium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Equillium Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter worth approximately $14,009,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equillium by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

