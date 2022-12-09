Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 3.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $48,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $686.33. 1,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,468. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $602.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.38.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

