Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,800 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

