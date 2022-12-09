Ethernity Chain (ERN) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.61 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and $868,883.04 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00011535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

