EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.61. 21,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 172,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

EVE Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.92% of EVE at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

