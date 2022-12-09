Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.80 million-$431.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.27 million. Everbridge also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.30-$0.31 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $122.78.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.92.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,685 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Everbridge by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,380.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

