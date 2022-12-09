Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,213. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

