Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 475,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,526,810. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

