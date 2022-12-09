Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $104.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $430.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

