EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Shares Down 1.8%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 6,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 66,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

EZGO Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

About EZGO Technologies

(Get Rating)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.