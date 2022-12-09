Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE FTCH opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.76. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

