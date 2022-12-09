Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Holdings Raised by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,835 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 3.22% of Farmer Bros. worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 687.3% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 695,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 607,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

In other news, insider Maurice S.J. Moragne sold 13,250 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $75,127.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,731.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maurice S.J. Moragne sold 13,250 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $75,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,621 shares in the company, valued at $360,731.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

