Fellaz Price Up 9.3% This Week (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $220,984.88 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00008293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fellaz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fellaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fellaz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.