Financial Review: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) & Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pharma-Bio Serv and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.94%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $20.11 million 0.94 -$2.09 million ($0.18) -4.50 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 25.72 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv -19.85% -23.63% -18.68% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42%

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. Its technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

