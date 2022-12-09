First Property Group (LON:FPO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.40

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 23.90 ($0.29). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 66,806 shares traded.

First Property Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.49.

Get First Property Group alerts:

First Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.