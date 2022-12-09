FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Raised by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,220,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 200,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

