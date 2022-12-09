Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,119 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 9.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $46,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,194. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

