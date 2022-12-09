Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading Down 0.4%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61. 122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

