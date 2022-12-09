Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Five9 worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 Stock Performance

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $576,933.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $576,933.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $1,243,000. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.21. 4,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $144.63.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

