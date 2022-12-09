FlatQube (QUBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,278.28

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $27.85 million and $15,278.28 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00010841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,707 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.83735116 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,779.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

