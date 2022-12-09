Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Gap Down to $36.65

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.65, but opened at $35.65. Focus Financial Partners shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 1,430 shares trading hands.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,112 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 91.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 872,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 468,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,555,000 after acquiring an additional 423,216 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 382,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

