Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Gap Down to $36.65

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.65, but opened at $35.65. Focus Financial Partners shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 1,430 shares trading hands.
FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
