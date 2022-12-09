Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 102 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $442.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.89. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

