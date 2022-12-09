Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 195,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 32.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $260.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

