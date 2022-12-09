Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 188,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 181.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

ABBV stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.10 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

