Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

