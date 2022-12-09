Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1,644.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

UMBF opened at $81.53 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $77.48 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Joshua Sosland purchased 368 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.81 per share, with a total value of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,389 shares of company stock worth $356,902 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

