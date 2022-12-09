Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GM opened at $38.20 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

