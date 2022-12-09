Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

