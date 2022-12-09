Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.69.

Shares of COST stock opened at $481.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

