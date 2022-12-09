Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Robert (Matt) Barrie Buys 65,393 Shares of Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 65,393 shares of Freelancer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,375.43 ($12,332.51).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 8,681 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,560.90 ($1,718.72).

On Monday, November 28th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 5,034 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,384.35 ($929.09).

On Thursday, November 24th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 4,077 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,121.18 ($752.47).

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 36,363 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,181.64 ($6,833.32).

On Friday, November 11th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 35,000 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,800.00 ($6,577.18).

On Friday, October 28th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 93,023 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,930.18 ($14,047.10).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56.

About Freelancer

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

