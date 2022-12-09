Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $88.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Freshpet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 441,721 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Freshpet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

