Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,062.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,062 ($12.95) and last traded at GBX 1,088 ($13.27), with a volume of 21583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($13.17).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDEV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.62) to GBX 1,800 ($21.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.39) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Frontier Developments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of £428.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4,458.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,248.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,345.95.
Insider Activity at Frontier Developments
Frontier Developments Company Profile
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
