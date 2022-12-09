Fruits (FRTS) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Fruits has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and $36,404.20 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 55.2% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

