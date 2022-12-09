FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Acquires $92,498.52 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,498.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,772,875 shares in the company, valued at $32,795,782.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 36,859 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $88,093.01.

FTC Solar Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 59,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,787. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $274.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FTC Solar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

