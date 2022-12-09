Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Shares Down 5.1%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.
Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.
