Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Full Truck Alliance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,164,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,829,000 after buying an additional 5,489,000 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,608,000 after buying an additional 6,129,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,535,000 after buying an additional 366,952 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 13,564,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,846,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,892,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,898,000 after buying an additional 3,121,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

