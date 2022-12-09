Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

YMM opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of -0.06. Full Truck Alliance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

