FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0066 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 1% against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $72.08 million and $2.37 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

