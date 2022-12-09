FY2022 EPS Estimates for Saia, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $13.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.65. The consensus estimate for Saia’s current full-year earnings is $13.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.93.

Saia stock opened at $227.49 on Wednesday. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $342.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

