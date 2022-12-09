G999 Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,312.08 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00078519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00056343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025477 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

