GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE GME opened at $24.79 on Friday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

About GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GameStop by 295.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 256,919 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 34.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 540.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in GameStop by 308.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 294,838 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

