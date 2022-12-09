Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.39) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.56. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 954 ($11.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,754 ($21.39). The firm has a market cap of £997.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,716.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,113.82.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

