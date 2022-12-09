Gas (GAS) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Gas has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $134.53 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00013277 BTC on popular exchanges.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
