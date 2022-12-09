Gateway Protocol (GWP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $69.92 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00015062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $69.92 million and approximately $518,989.74 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.60140143 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $595,871.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

