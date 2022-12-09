Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.90). Approximately 13,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 37,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.90).

Gattaca Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £23.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.48.

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

