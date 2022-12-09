General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 49,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics stock opened at $247.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

