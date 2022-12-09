General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $247.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day moving average is $230.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

