General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $104.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.83.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 76.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in General Electric by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

